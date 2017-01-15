Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It’s a sobering thought for most of us, giving up alcohol for a month.

But bus driver Richard Stones has pledged to ditch the booze and raise money for charity in the process.

The Mirfield father-of-one, who works for First Huddersfield, said: “I stopped drinking on January 1 after an all night party.

“I went for a six-mile walk to get everything out of my system and I feel fantastic - I’ve lost eight pounds so far.

“I know some people feel that they haven’t got the right mentality to do this but I’d definitely recommend it.”

Richard, who has daughter Ruby, plans to save the cash that he would normally spend on alcohol and donate it to Prostate Cancer UK.

The charity is supported by First and Richard, 48, previously took part in a hike around Malham Cove in North Yorkshire to raise funds for it.

Richard, who has worked for the firm for eight years, said: “I normally have about six pints a week and half a bottle of wine.

“When I go to the pub my friends are teasing my by holding their pints in front of me while I’m there drinking blackcurrant and soda.

“But I’m missing little things like putting a glass of red wine in my gravy when I do a Sunday roast.

“And roll on February 1 so I can use my Paul Hollywood pie dishes I got for Christmas by making a steak and ale pie!”