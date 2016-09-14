Login Register
Inquest into death of quadriplegic Mirfield man Simon Sykes

  • Updated
  • By

Mr Sykes, a former motor cyclist died of pneumonia in Dewsbury and District Hospital on June 11

Coroner's Court
Coroner's Court

A historic motorbike accident contributed to the death of a quadriplegic man.

Bradford senior coroner Martin Fleming ruled that an accident 30-years-ago had left Mirfield resident Simon Sykes susceptible to pneumonia, which he died from in Dewsbury and District Hospital on June 11.

Bradford Coroner’s Court heard that no details were available of the crash, which took place when Mr Sykes was only 23.

It left Mr Sykes, who lived alone in Littlemoor Grove, wheelchair bound and without movement in his arms.

Coroner’s officer, Chris Daldy, said: “The affects of the crash affected Mr Sykes’ quality of life.

“The clinicians ruled that he died from respiratory arrest as a result of hypoxia caused by pneumonia that was due to a traumatic spinal injury.

“The accident made him susceptible to pneumonia and other health issues.

“Had he not had the accident, we can’t say he would have died when he did.”

Mr Sykes leaves behind his parents, a great uncle and aunt, two sisters and four nieces and nephews.

