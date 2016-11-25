Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous boyfriend damaged another man’s vehicle when he saw it parked outside his girlfriend’s home.

Andrew Kitcher, of Upper George Street in Springwood, saw red when he saw the man enter the property he had moments earlier left himself.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to criminal damage when he appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday)

The court heard the victim had parked his Honda Civic outside the address on Dudley Avenue in Marsh on August 21.

Shouting was heard from outside and Kitcher was witnessed picking up an unknown object from the front garden before disappearing from view.

As police were called he was seen kicking the right hand wing mirror off the car.

Large scratches were also discovered all over the bodywork.

Victoria Sims, mitigating, explained that Kitcher had been at his girlfriend’s home but after having a few drinks was asked to leave.

She said: “As he was at the back door leaving he heard a car attend at the front of the address.

“He saw the gentleman enter the house and has seen red.”

Kitcher was sentenced to a community order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was ordered to pay £750 compensation for the damage he caused to the vehicle.