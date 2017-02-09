Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Karen Matthews has spoken out following the airing of The Moorside, revealing how the BBC drama has made her “fear for her life.”

Matthews claims she is worried about the repercussions of the decision to air the drama on her plot to fake daughter Shannon’s disappearance in Dewsbury in 2008.

Now living in the South of England with a new identity, Matthews, 40, claims she was bombarded with death threats following the first of two episodes on Tuesday night, watched by seven million people.

The Mirror reported how she told a friend: “I cannot go out of the door. I’m frightened for my life. I’m shaking like a leaf. I’m s*** scared to even get any shopping or anything.

“I know I can’t stop it but why does it have to be dragged up again? Why don’t they just leave me alone and let me get on with my life?”

Matthews, a mum-of-seven, still protests her innocence and has insisted the “full truth” will be revealed.

She was jailed for eight years in January 2009 after she and Michael Donovan – uncle of her then partner Craig Meehan – were found guilty of kidnapping, false imprisonment and perverting the course of justice.

The Moorside stars Gemma Whelan as Karen, Sian Brooke (Natalie Brown) and Sheridan Smith as Julie Bushby as the Dewsbury Moor community rallied together in the search for Shannon.