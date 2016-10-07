Kirklees Council leader reveals the cuts are far from over

More cuts are looming as multi-million pound black holes open up in Kirklees Council’s finances.

The council could be as much as £65m in the red by 2021, it has been revealed – twice as bad as calculated this time last year.

Despite a host of unpopular money saving cuts; including to bins, tips, museums, and staffing levels, councillors have been told gaping holes in the budget are proving impossible to fill.

The huge shortage of cash is a consequence of the stunning £50m-a-year reduction in the grants paid by the government to Kirklees between 2016 and 2020.

The funding headache means another five years of slashing more and more services in a desperate bid to keep the council solvent.

A budget gap of £28m in 2017/18 will be the first to be tackled – £12m more than predicted in 2015.

As things stand, council finance chiefs say they can only see £3m of savings to be had in 17/18, rising to £23m by 2021 – leaving a funding gap of some £42m.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

The council says it has only £29m of reserves left, which will likely run dry several years before 2021.

The financial crisis comes as impoverished Kirklees is named as one of the poorest funded areas in the country.

Of the major metropolitan councils, only Trafford near Manchester, has less cash to spend.

After six years of cuts and budget reductions, the council’s overall spending power is the eighth lowest of all councils in the country.

The Examiner revealed last year that Kirklees residents received £1,132 less per person per year than people living in Knowsley, Merseyside.

Council leader, David Sheard, said: “In effect, we have had our budget halved over the last six years, and yet we are expecting even deeper cuts to our budget.

Kirklees Council leader David Sheard

“This is at the same time as demand for our services is increasing, we face inflation pressures, and there has been a rise in the costs of waste, children and adult social care provision.

“Kirklees is the eighth worst funded council in the country in funding per head of population – we are the second worst funded metropolitan council.

“Without serious action, our budget gap by 2021 would be £65 million and most of our available reserves used up.

“We cannot rely on reserves to balance budgets, we need to significantly change our spending patterns.

“There are things we can do around our own costs, but achieving these kinds of savings will mean doing things very differently in the future.”

At its annual budget meeting last February, the council was forced to slash £81m by 2020, bringing the total cuts since 2010 to more than £170m.

Tens of millions of reserves have already been allocated to mitigate the cuts with the pot predicted to run dry by 2019.

The council’s cabinet is now working on new ways to save millions more pounds and the public are set to be consulted over the coming months.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “Kirklees Council’s funding position per head of population is the sum of the following funding sources; council tax revenues, business rates revenues and the government formula grant. The formula grant is based on government’s own assessment of individual council spending needs using a complex formula, and this can vary widely across councils.

“Historically, Government’s assessment of Kirklees Council’s spending needs has been lower, relatively speaking, compared to many other councils, and this is then reflected in our relative share of formula grant.

“While our own local assessment of our spending needs and priorities may differ widely from the Government’s assessment, we have no control over the formula calculation that they use or the grant that they provide.

“Over time, our relative share of formula grant has reduced significantly, due to Government cuts, and we expect it to be phased out completely over the lifetime of the current parliament.”