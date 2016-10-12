Login Register
Kirklees Council Local Plan: Councillors boo campaigner defending green belt land

Marcus Jessop, leader of Horses Not Houses, inferred process for new housing was corrupt

Clr Martyn Bolt (right) with Marcus Jessop, Horses not Houses campaigner

The leader of the Horses Not Houses campaign was booed by councillors as he spoke against plans for new homes in Mirfield.

Marcus Jessop drew boos from councillors as he inferred the whole Local Plan process was corrupt and had been influenced by a major housing developer.

He was one of the speakers at Wednesday afternoon's Local Plan meeting at Huddersfield Town Hall.

Councillors want to offer up a 392 acre woodland plot between Mirfield and Dewsbury to developers as part of the Local Plan.

Fields off Sands Lane, Mirfield, Clr Martyn Bolt (right) with Marcus Jessop campaigner for Horses not Houses
Mr Jessop previously told the Examiner that councillors had failed to listen to their communities in an 'undemocratic' public consultation.

Cheryl Tyler from campaign group Save Mirfield, told the meeting there was huge concern in the town about large areas of green belt that were under threat.

She said the fields off Sands Lane were prime agricultural land, not waste land, and claimed that planners had turned down a bid to improve a small ice-cream parlour because it was on the green belt but were set to allow 4,000 homes be built.

Members of the public also spoke out against plans for sites in Quarmby, Highburton, Hade Edge, Liversedge, Clayton West and Hunsworth near Cleckheaton.

Only one spoke notionally in favour.

Christopher Marsden from Huddersfield Civic Society , said: “Politically the proposals may be difficult but compromise between conservation and development needs to be reached.

“All wards are involved and each has pressures. However, this cannot be perverse pork barrel politics.”

Kirklees Council Local Plan

