Kirklees Council’s children’s social workers are set to walk out for one hour.

More than 270 Unison members working in children’s services are downing tools at 3pm on Thursday as part of official industrial action.

The dispute comes after a vote in favour of a strike in January.

Union members said issues of workloads, agency staff, management problems and IT systems had been ignored for years, contributing to the council’s crisis and subsequent Department for Education intervention.

An initial walk-out planned for January 27 was deferred after promises of talks.

But Unison now claims progress has not been sufficient and so it has decided to take action.

Kirklees Council has described the claim as “misleading.”

Unison members are due to meet at Huddersfield Methodist Mission for a rally after walking out of work at 3pm.

Paul Holmes, Kirklees Unison branch secretary, claimed only one meeting had taken place and said the council had promised to meet every three weeks for the next three months.

He said Unison members felt progress was too slow.

He said: “No one wants to strike but someone has to get hold of this dispute.”

Clr Erin Hill, lead member for children’s services said: “I am deeply disappointed with what Kirklees Unison are saying, which is unfortunately misleading.

“The schedule and length of meetings between management and union officials to discuss this issue was agreed only the other week – if they thought this was insufficient I am confused as to why they agreed to it.”

She added: “More importantly I want to reiterate my continuing support to staff, whose sterling efforts, under difficult circumstances are hugely appreciated by the council’s leadership.

“It’s disappointing that Kirklees Unison appear not to share this appreciation.

“The council believe that ongoing negotiations will result in agreeing a way forward that offers the best possible outcomes for both the staff involved and families in Kirklees.”

DfE appointed troubleshooters are currently completing an inquiry as to whether the council’s children’s services directorate can be turned around.

An initial report on work so far and recommendations for changes has now been published.

Commenting on it, Clr Hill said: “It recognises that improvement must never stop and that, above all, we must keep children safe.

“We recognise the scale of our challenge, especially in the context of increasing demand and financial pressure, but the ongoing improvement highlighted in this plan will make a real, positive difference to the lives of children and young people in Kirklees.”