Jam busting plans for Kirklees’ most clogged highways have been unveiled – including two entirely new roads.

Motorists who sit in traffic around Cooper Bridge could be the biggest winners if ambitious proposals are given the green light.

That’s because Kirklees Council has revealed it wants to build a bypass to connect Bradley with the road out to the M62 – the A644 Wakefield Road.

A map shows they hope to provide a new link road for motorway traffic that cuts out Cooper Bridge Road and the notoriously busy roundabout that also feeds traffic into North Kirklees.

The new route would join the Bradley Road and Leeds Road junction with Wakefield Road in between the Premier Inn hotel and the Motorhog scrapyard.

Meanwhile, a second new road plan is to provide a small bypass for Holmfirth town centre.

Both are part of a multi-million package of road improvements for the borough with significant upgrades to most of the key roads, including the A629 Halifax Road, the A62 Leeds Road, Shorehead roundabout, Longroyd Bridge and the key A-roads through north Kirklees to Leeds.

The Cooper Bridge Relief Road is likely to be the one with the biggest impact.

The route to and from the M62 is congested for most of the day during week days and on Huddersfield Town match days.

Council documents suggest that officials are hoping to fast-track the plan but are also waiting for the verdict on controversial housing plans on land around Bradley Park golf course before they make a decision.

They say they are prepared to purchase land to make the road a reality.

The potential route is complicated by train lines, the River Calder and the Calder and Hebble Navigation.

Officials say they want the Cooper Bridge Relief Road design submitted for funding by July 2018 with a decision as soon as next September.

The new plan is part of a £1bn windfall promised to West Yorkshire by the government over 15 years.

About £420m is available to spend over the next five years with Kirklees allocated £135m.

Kirklees is now pushing for cash to have a number of its worst highways improved.

The new road for Holmfirth is to ease traffic levels on its main shopping streets.

Victoria Street, the main pedestrian area, which links the A6204 with the A635, can be clogged with vehicles, making it unhealthy and unappealing for tourists and residents alike.

About £5m will be spent on providing a new link road between the two A-roads.

No map of the route has been revealed by Kirklees Council .

Jams on another route from Huddersfield to the M62 are also being tackled with the funding.

The council says it is ready to start upgrades to Halifax Road near the Ainley Top roundabout.

The plan includes widening the road at Birchencliffe to allow more cars to get through the lights.

It is hoped the work will get the go-ahead in March next year.

Cabinet member for Economy and Infrastructure Clr Peter McBride said: “These schemes are at different stages – we are ready to move forward with the A629 scheme at Ainley Top, for example, but the funding we have for some other schemes is allowing us to develop our plans.

“Good local and regional transport links underpin the development of business and the creation of new jobs. This is targeted at reducing congestion, and making it easier for people to commute to and from expected major growth areas.”

Joint portfolio holder Clr Naheed Mather added: “This strategic approach fits with our broader planning in terms of jobs, homes and the Local Plan. It will improve travel between our towns and neighbouring towns and improve access to employment and training opportunities.”

Kirklees Council has launched a new website where up to date information on the schemes will be posted.

www.kirklees.gov.uk/majorschemes

These are all the road scheme plans:

The A629 Halifax Road

This will include junction widening and improvements to the Blacker Road/Edgerton Grove Road/New North Road/Edgerton Road junction; the Cavalry Arms junction, Birchencliffe Hill and Yew Tree Road to Ainley Top roundabout. The council will need to negotiate for some of the land required for the improvements which is part of a wider scheme with Calderdale Council. Owners of properties and land affected by the works will be contacted in the near future.

A62 to Cooper Bridge

This major transport scheme will seek to ease traffic congestion at the existing A62/A644 Cooper Bridge junction. The area is often congested but in particular in the morning and evening rush hours and two proposed site allocations in the Local Plan will increase traffic further. Part of this scheme will be to build a new relief road from Bradley to Wakefield Road.

A62/Leeds Road/Huddersfield Ring Road

A number of improvements are planned along the A62 corridor including the ring road/Northumberland Street, Gasworks Street and Thistle Street junctions. The Leeds Road corridor is key to the economic growth of Kirklees and it is one of the main gateways to Huddersfield. The A62 highway scheme will align improvements in transport, green infrastructure, flood alleviation, district heating, broadband, skills and town centre regeneration.

Holmfirth Centre

A scheme is being developed to reduce the amount of traffic currently using Victoria Street. Improvements to the existing highway and a new road link are planned to divert through traffic away from Victoria Street. The scheme will improve pedestrian safety and reducing traffic on around Victoria Street, A6204 and Towngate.

Huddersfield Southern Gateways

This scheme will involve regeneration improvements to Queensgate to make it a better area for pedestrians without affecting traffic flow. Highway improvements are also planned for the Longroyd Bridge and Lockwood Bar areas of Huddersfield which are currently challenging for all forms of transport. Plans to demolish numbers 1-7 Longroyd Lane are being considered to allow the widening of the junction with Manchester Road.

Mirfield to Dewsbury to Leeds

This scheme looks at the A644 and A653 transport corridors that start in Mirfield and end in Leeds. While a number of pieces of work have been completed, this study will look at what future schemes will be needed. This will also tie in with improvements to Dewsbury Rail Station which was approved by Cabinet earlier this year.

North Kirklees Orbital Route

This is a potential new road that will improve access to and from the area that could reduce congestion along the route, in particular in Ravensthorpe and Mirfield. Work is now underway to look at potential routes to determine if this is a viable scheme to develop.