A senior councillor hopes a government benefits u-turn will kick-start development of unique homes for the elderly and disabled.

Last week Prime Minister Theresa May announced a u-turn on the housing benefits cap, saying it would not apply to people living in extra care housing or supported living.

Kirklees councillor Viv Kendrick had given evidence to a House of Commons Select Committee on the future of supportive housing and how it should be funded.

She was responding to a consultation on the housing issue and the benefit cap - a limit on the total amount of benefit that most people can get - fearing it would not only effect vulnerable residents financially, but put greater pressure on Kirklees Council budgets too.

Clr Kendrick, Cabinet Member for Adults and Public Health, said: “I was determined to give evidence as I believed what the government were consulting on would be an injustice and have a detrimental impact on our residents.

“It would have meant a benefit cap on vulnerable people living in extra care housing such as the elderly and frail – and people in supported living with learning disabilities or mental health conditions.”

Kirklees has three and a half times the number of people with profound learning disabilities compared to the national average, so the benefit cap would hit many people.

At the Select Committee Clr Kendrick told MPs: “Our local housing allowance is £80 (a week). Sitting next to me are colleagues, one of whom has £116 and the other of whom has a range between £199 and £260.

“We feel that there should be some link to the demographics of an area.”

She told the Examiner: “The costs of meeting the needs of people in extra care or supported living are the same no matter where.

“And if we cannot meet the costs then housing associations wouldn’t build them as they wouldn’t be viable.

“Kirklees can now put the case to housing associations and developers to build more extra care accommodation.

“We cannot do it alone, but we may have suitable land and we can partner with them.”

Kirklees has three extra care facilities with a fourth being built in Ashbrow. They allow people to live in their own flats, but with communal areas to create a greater community feel.

Dewsbury ’s Woodland Court was the first of the three Extra Care Housing Schemes to open in 2013 followed by Meadow Green and Meadow Green Lodge specialist apartments for people with dementia in Heckmondwike.

Sandy Mount in Crosland Moor was the last to open and provides extra care housing for people who need some form of support but wish to live as independently as they can.