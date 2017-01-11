Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hundreds of children’s social workers have said ‘yes’ to strike action.

The crisis in Kirklees Council’s embattled children’s services department has escalated after Unison members voted to walk out.

The strike threat comes amid news that department’s chief officer Sarah Callaghan has quit.

Mrs Callaghan, who was appointed as director of children’s services last April, has left by “mutual consent” just six weeks on from a damning report by watchdog Ofsted, and only nine months into her tenure.

Unison launched its ballot for industrial action two weeks after the Ofsted report but denied it was capitalising on the turmoil.

Kirklees Unison chief Paul Holmes said they had been raising the same issues for years and members had agreed to ballot after a lack of improvement.

He said members wanted rapid action on issues including workloads, bad management, bullying, IT systems, travel, working environments and pay.

Now the threat of strike action is a reality after “big yes vote” by union members.

Some 79% of the 250 members have voted in favour of walking out.

Mr Holmes said any strike would have to be taken between January 23 and February 6.

He said it was likely staff would strike for at least one day but said he thought there was a thirst for longer action.

“Members will probably want something bigger as we’ve been in dispute for four years,” he said.

“The Ofsted report really re-enforced what we said two-and-a-half-years-ago.

“It’s unfortunate this has happened now but that’s the way it is.”

Talks between the union and management are set to begin this week in a bid to avoid a full department walk-out.

But the departure of Mrs Callaghan leaves Unison with no one to talk to.

Council chiefs are also busy at the moment trying to set Kirklees’ budget for the next four years.

Mrs Callaghan joined Kirklees last April from Warrington Borough Council, during a turbulent period for social services.

Within a few weeks of her taking the top role a self-imposed review of previous years found 22 cases of sub-standard care of vulnerable children.

Then on November 25 Ofsted rated children’s social care in Kirklees as “inadequate”.

The poor result triggered a Department for Education (DfE) intervention with troubleshooter Eleanor Brazil brought in to oversee a turnaround project.

Now a little over a month in to the review, Mrs Callaghan has opted to leave the council.

Clr Erin Hill, Cabinet member for family support and child protection, said Mrs Callaghan had left by “mutual consent” and had not been pushed out.

“She made an absolutely fantastic contribution while she was here,” said Clr Hill.

“We’re grateful for all she’s done. She’s got on with resolving problems that weren’t of her making.”