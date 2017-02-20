Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Friends of the Leeds United fan who died following an incident outside a Dewsbury pub are planning to hold a minute’s applause in his honour at the Leeds United v Sheffield Wednesday match on Saturday.

Dad-of-one Jonny Binns, 32, of Thornhill, died on Friday night after being struck by a car following an altercation with some youths from outside the area.

Police were called at 8.40pm to The Town, Thornhill, following a disturbance outside The Scarborough pub. Mr Binns, who has a four-year-old son, was taken to hospital but died shortly afterwards.

The inquiry is being led by West Yorkshire’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team and a 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death.

John Hiscocks, a friend of Mr Binns for more than 10 years, said 25 people from the pub, all friends of Mr Binns, would be attending the match at Elland Road and both sets of fans would join in the applause in the 32nd minute – chosen because of Jonny’s age.

John said: “There will be Huddersfield Town fans, Manchester United, Newcastle and Leeds fans all going from here on Saturday and in the 32nd minute we will remember him.

“Personally I would like to chant his name but at the moment it’s going to be a minute of applause. We are all going to celebrate Jonny’s life. I never heard him say a bad word about anyone and he was a good lad.

“Apparently Sheffield Wednesday fans have got wind of what we are going to do and they are going to join in too. It should be quite an emotional moment.”

Rowena Leather, who has been landlady at the pub for 19 years with her husband Richard, said: “Jonny was a very polite young man. He helped put the TV up in the pub. He was very well thought of and would do anything for anyone.”

Dozens of people have left floral tributes outside the pub as well as Leeds United scarves and a Leeds United shirt. One tribute included a beer can that said “love you mate”.

Police say enquiries are being made to establish how Jonny died. It is believed he was struck by a car.

He worked for a dust extraction company and would be asked to work all over the country. He was a teatime drinker at The Scarborough and his death has shocked the local community.