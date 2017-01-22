Councillors Richard Eastwood and Cahal Burke at the lighting up of Lindley Clock Tower

The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It lit up like clockwork!

Lindley’s iconic clock tower was illuminated right on cue at 5.30pm on Saturday as dozens of people gathered to see it lit up 115 years after it was built.

With the press of a button the historic 83ft tall tower was lit up for the first time to the delight of residents and campaigners who had waited years for the switch-on to happen. Dozens of fireworks were let off to complete a spectacular show.

The illumination had to wait while a number of bats were re-homed and Kirklees Council had to ensure that people living in neighbouring properties were not adversely affected by the light.

Clr Gemma Wilson, (Con, Lindley), said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the iconic Lindley Clock Tower is now lit. It’s a well-loved local landmark and this project, instigated by local resident Kenn Winter, has been two years in the making.

“The opening was well attended and the mulled cider from Udders orchard seemed to be going down very well with the residents who attended!”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Lindley Clock Tower lit up Share this video Watch Next

Vicky House, who recently bought the nearby Victorian manor house, Briar Court, said: “It’s really exciting. It is such a beautiful building and deserves this kind of attention.”

Mr Winter, of Flugel Way, Lindley , who had the original idea for illumination said he was pleased his ‘lightbulb’ moment was now reality.