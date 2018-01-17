Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

At least SIX cars crashed in one street in Almondbury last night as the snow caused hazardous driving conditions.

And in a desperate bid to prevent further drivers being stuck residents blocked the road with traffic cones but still cars tried to get down.

Motorists on Greenhead Lane started to experience difficulties at around 5.45pm before a catalogue of separate crashes - with one woman being taken to hospital.

Ben Morris was one helper who pitched in and managed to help reassure drivers until help arrived.

(Image: Ben Morris)

He said: “I was on my way home from work and had just been dropped off. I was walking down Greenhead Lane and a number of cars were smashed up and cars were still trying to come down.

“I walked up the hill and there were cones around the temporary traffic lights so I moved them and tried to temporarily close the road as there were four or five cars blocking it and I was worried about them being hit if more came down.

“The woman in the Corsa was injured and someone phoned an ambulance for her.

“My first thought was to help people when I saw all the cars smashed up.

(Image: Ben Morris)

“It was like something out of a movie.”

Ben said the cars continued to crash later in the evening when the Black Audi crashed into the wall due to the treacherous conditions.

He added: “I couldn’t say whether the road had been gritted but it was pretty bad to have so many crashes in one road. My neighbour has lived here 25 years and says it happens every time it snows and I’ve got a picture from last year when a car went into the wall at exactly the same spot.”

And in Golcar a number of motorists became stranded on Share Hill.

Stephanie Youatt was driving a Volkswagen Polo and approaching Golcar from Slaithwaite when other cars began skidding around her.

She said: “I was going towards Heritage Mills and the car in front was skidding all over the place.

“As we got to the bottom of the hill that car was skidding and the driver stopped on the bend so I stopped.

“As soon as I went to go around and tried to take my foot off the brake my car was skidding so we were just stuck and the snow was getting worse.

Fortunately for Stephanie a good Samaritan helped her drive the treacherous stretch to safety after a gritter also came on the route.

She added: “A gritter came and cleared the road but I was still petrified and shaking. This guy got in my car and was holding my hand and giving me encouragement and telling me how to brake so as to avoid my car skidding.

“I can’t thank him enough.”

Stephanie has since put out a message on Facebook to thank the man who helped her.