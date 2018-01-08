Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A letter first delivered to a Huddersfield address 64 years ago – and re-delivered to the same house just last week – is on its travels once again.

The letter, posted in Germany in 1953, was addressed to Peter and Hannelore Hirst at Tyas Lane, Slaithwaite.

It’s now on its way to the USA!

The typewritten letter with handwritten signatures was from a couple living near Hamburg and talked about a new-born baby called Alistair, thanked the Hirsts for a gift they had sent and told how the couple who sent the letter were planning to sail home from Hamburg to Hull – and hoped the baby would not get seasick.

John and Victoria Berryman, who now live at the house, were intrigued when local postman Jonny Haigh hand-delivered the letter to their door just days ago. The envelope was already open and the stamp was missing.

The Hirsts had lived at the Slaithwaite address just after the Second World War before moving to Kent – years before the Berrymans bought the property.

In a twist of fate, it turned out that the Hirsts – including Hannelore – had stayed at the Berrymans’ holiday cottage next door to their old address in 2010 during the visit to the area.

Having checked the Hirsts’ address from when they booked the cottage, the Berrymans are now sending the letter to members of the Hirst family, who live in Michigan, USA.

Mr Berryman said he had learned that the Hirst family had a chemical manufacturing business in Liverpool and were living at Slaithwaite to escape the bombing during the war.

Mr Berryman said it now appeared the letter had been delivered to the address back in 1953.

“It seems it was sent here and kept by Hannelore as a family memento,” he said. “It seems it was packed with her belongings with a photograph of Alistair after her death. At some stage, the letter was lost and someone found it and put it back in the post.

“We now have thw address an address in Michigan and we are going to send the letter to them.”