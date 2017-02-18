Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new supermarket is taking shape in Mirfield.

Much of the metal framework for the new Lidl store at Station Road is now in place as construction crews work towards completion in time for a summer opening.

The multi-million-pound store and 148-space car park is being built on land formerly occupied by industrial buildings but which has remained unused since 2013.

At 30,000sq ft it will be double the size of the town’s existing Lidl outlet on the opposite side of Station Road – which remains open until the new store is compete. It will create up to 20 new jobs, doubling the current workforce.

The site of the current store – which will eventually be demolished – has been acquired by Mirfield-based Darren Smith Homes and will be re-developed for housing.

The new store will feature an in-store bakery, longer-style tills with dual packing facilities, customer toilets, baby-changing facilities and a glass-fronted facade.

Kirklees councillors gave the green light for Lidl to build the new store in May. Lidl will close its existing store when the new outlet opens, which is expected to be in September 2017.

A spokesperson for German-owned Lidl said: “I can confirm construction started in November 2016, is progressing well and we’re on track to open in summer 2017.”