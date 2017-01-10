Video will play in

Dozens of angry protesters – some of them masked – confronted police after a march in support of Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, shot by police on the M62.

A vigil on the slip road of the motorway at Ainley Top where he died exactly a week before turned into a march into Huddersfield town centre .

There were reports of confrontations and scores of drivers were held up around the town centre as around 70 protesters marched down Halifax Road and across the Ring Road, blocking traffic near Huddersfield Leisure Centre

Protesters headed for Huddersfield Police Station where about 20 officers arrived to keep order.

Angry protesters chanted: “Don’t shoot!” as they headed towards the police station.

Outside Mr Yaqub’s father Mohammed was seen speaking to police officers.

A witness told the Examiner protesters jumped on the car bonnets of passing motorists and one man had his ignition keys snatched.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “People don’t want this disruption and just want to get on with their lives.

“They are alienating the people of Huddersfield with these protests. The police have to deal with it.”

West Yorkshire Police have been asked for a comment.