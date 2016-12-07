Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Magic Rock will celebrate the season this weekend at its Festive Food and Drink Festival.

The Willow Lane brewery and tap room is welcoming a host of stalls, pop-up food traders and DJ’s on Sunday for day of food, drink and festive merriment.

Visitors can find locally-made Christmas gifts, enjoy street food from around the region and of course sample a Magic Rock craft beer or two!

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is it?

The Magic Rock Festive Food and Drink Festival will take place on Sunday December 11.

The festivities begin at noon and run until 9pm.

How do we get there?

The taproom is a short walk from Huddersfield Railway Station/St George’s Square - simply take a left and follow Saint John’s Road for approximately 10 minutes until you reach Willow Lane on the right - the taproom is at the top of Willow Lane. Look out for the Magic Rock sign!

What’s on?

The festival promises Magic Rock’s biggest line up to date, with 12 stalls offering food, drink and gifts.

Confirmed stalls include colourful stationary firm Not Only Polka Dots, Amber’s Handmade Hats, which sell cute crocheted accessories, and Hebden Bridge firm HebTroCo, which makes British moleskin and needlecord trousers.

There will also be DJ sets from Duncan James Sime, Trouserman, Circa and Magic Rock Design.

What beers are on tap?

Magic Rock’s taproom offers an impressive number of its craft ales on tap, including High Wire Grapefruit, Salty Kiss, The Big Top, Inhaler and more. Check www.magicrockbrewing.com for a list of what’s on the taps each week.

What food is on offer?

There’s a veritable feast on offer for hungry revellers, with nine food stalls confirmed, including Street Cleaver, who offer ‘exciting street food’, Latin-American caterers Yakumama and Golden Balls, which will serve up ‘oversized’ arancini, or deep fried risotto balls.

Manchester steak chefs Well Hung will also be attending, as well as the Unusual Chutney Company from Wakefield and Denby Dale’s own Yummy Yorkshire.

Micro-bakery Noisette Bakehouse, from Liversedge, will be offering festive bakes, and Slaithwaite’s Handmade Bakery is also on the bill.

And if you need a pick me up after a few Magic Rock ales, never fear - Huddersfield company Dark Woods Coffee will also be on hand.

Are families welcome?

The Magic Rock website states that ‘well behaved’ under 18s are welcome in the taproom until 8pm.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes you can - the Magic Rock taproom is dog friendly.