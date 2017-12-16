Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shots were fired in the street in broad daylight just a few hundred metres from two schools.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after some kind of gun was fired from a car just minutes after schools had finished for the day.

They have not said what kind of weapon was used but have confirmed there was a “firearms discharge” at Smiths Avenue, in Marsh , Huddersfield at about 3.40pm yesterday.

The scene of the incident is off New Hey Road within a short walk of both Reinwood Junior School and Huddersfield Grammar School.

Police have said shots were fired from a silver Ford Mondeo car at a beige car.

There are no reported injuries or damage in the area, but evidence was found at the scene consistent with a gun being fired.

Officers say four males were seen running to a red car before the shots were fired.

Detective Inspector Andy Naismith of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “I would like to appeal to the public to come forward with any information about this incident to assist with our ongoing investigation.

“I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or has seen the silver Ford Mondeo in the vicinity or since.

“We take any reports of firearms discharges extremely seriously and our enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances.”

Anyone with any information or witnessed the incident is asked to contact the police via 101 quoting crime reference number 13170585309 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.