A Mirfield man has been given a suspended sentence for having indecent images of children.

Jessica Randell prosecuting told Leeds Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) police executed a search warrant at Sebastian Taylor’s home on December 1, last year and seized items including three laptops and a hard drive.

They found 28 Category A images, the most serious, 42 category B images and 41 Category C images were accessible. Searches had been made for pre-teens and the images included children as young as five. Moving images ranged from 37 seconds to a 45 minute video.

Miss Randell said when Taylor was first interviewed last December he said images that would be found would feature girls who looked at least 18 and denied there would be younger children.

Nigel Jamieson representing Taylor said he had however acknowledged his offending when made aware of the items found.

He had never been in trouble before and the probation service said they could work him and assessed him as a low risk of re-offending.

Taylor, 35 of West Royd Avenue, Mirfield admitted three charges of making indecent images and was sentenced to 12 months in prison suspended for two years with 50 rehabilitation activity days and 150 hours unpaid work. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Recorder Michael Wheeler said: “You seem to have taken a period of time to come to terms with your offending behaviour and your position has greatly moved from denial initially to a greater acceptance of what you did. These were images of children being abused.”

But he was a man with no previous involvement with the criminal justice system and the sentence could be suspended.