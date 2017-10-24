Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man who committed benefit fraud said that his fluctuating income was to blame.

Kazys Sinkevicius, of Walpole Road in Crosland Moor, received £680 in housing benefit and Jobseeker’s Allowance that he was not entitled to between May 23 and June 12 last year.

He failed to tell the Department for Work and Pensions and Kirklees Council that he was employed during these dates.

The 52-year-old pleaded guilty to two charges of failing to notify a change of circumstances affecting his entitlement to a benefit.

Prosecutor Vanessa Jones told Kirklees magistrates that, while his offending was at the lower end of the scale, the prosecution was brought against him because he was previously cautioned over a similar offence.

She said: “Mr Sinkevicius was not dishonest from the outset but during the periods of time in the charges he was claiming housing benefit and Jobseeker’s Allowance while also working.

“His earnings varied between £44 and £215 per week so there’s some disparities.”

Paul Blanchard, mitigating, told magistrates that the money received by his Lithuanian-born client has since been repaid.

He said: “It was a genuine claim from the outset.

“He has a wife and two children and had the opportunity to work through an agency.

“Unfortunately, agency work as it is, fluctuates from week to week.

“Some weeks he had work and some weeks there is nothing at all.

“The amount that’s been overpaid is not significant, it’s a question of the practicalities of notifying people when you are not working and signing on and signing off.”

Magistrates gave Sinkevicius a 12-month conditional discharge but told him that he still has to pay £85 costs and £20 victim surcharge.