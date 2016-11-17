Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a knifepoint robbery.

Det Insp Mark Walker, of Huddersfield CID, said a man in his 50s had been arrested and charged and would be appearing in court.

It follows an incident which happened on Friday, November 11, tea time at Knowl Road, Mirfield, when a women motorist said to be in her 30s, was threatened with a knife and told to hand over her car keys.

The assailant made off with her blue Ford Focus. The woman was unhurt.

The police appealed for anyone with information to contact Huddersfield CID by calling 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.