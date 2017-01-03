Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The man shot dead on the M62 by police has been named locally as Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, a 27-year-old father of two.

Speaking from his home in Crosland Moor Mohammed Yaqub confirmed the death of his son but declined to comment further.

The Examiner understands there was a constant stream of grieving friends and relatives visiting the family home in Rudding Street this morning.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Robert Sutcliffe reports from Rudding Street Share this video Watch Next

Mr Yaqub senior is a well-known businessman and property owner in the Crosland Moor area.

Rudding Street is a street of mainly terraced houses but the family’s home is a large detached property.

Another member of the family, who said he was a brother-in-law of the man who died, said Yassar was 27 and a father of two.

Asked if the family wished to give a tribute, the man declined saying the family was too upset to talk at this time.