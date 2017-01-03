The man shot dead on the M62 by police has been named locally as Mohammed Yassar Yaqub, a 27-year-old father of two.
Speaking from his home in Crosland Moor Mohammed Yaqub confirmed the death of his son but declined to comment further.
The Examiner understands there was a constant stream of grieving friends and relatives visiting the family home in Rudding Street this morning.
Mr Yaqub senior is a well-known businessman and property owner in the Crosland Moor area.
Rudding Street is a street of mainly terraced houses but the family’s home is a large detached property.
Another member of the family, who said he was a brother-in-law of the man who died, said Yassar was 27 and a father of two.
Asked if the family wished to give a tribute, the man declined saying the family was too upset to talk at this time.