Man and woman being questioned over armed robbery at Birchencliffe Co-op petrol station

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Detectives are this morning questioning a man and a woman in connection with an armed robbery in Halifax Road.

The incident happened in the early hours of yesterday morning at The Co-op Petrol Station in Birchencliffe when a male worker behind the counter was threatened with a metal bar.

The suspects demanded cash from the till and forced a woman sales assistant and a male security guard into a back room and demanded the combination for the safe.

The suspects fled the scene with cash and cigarettes.

The male assistant was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and has suffered no lasting damage.

The kiosk remained sealed off on Tuesday morning with police officers standing guard.

Detective Stef Wiseman of Huddersfield CID said: “A 36-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested on unrelated offences and are currently in police custody.

“They will be questioned in connection with the robbery as part of helping our enquiries.

“A third suspect is outstanding and our investigation is ongoing.”

The incident is the latest blow to the Co-op store after a fire destroyed the kiosk in July.

The robbery happened at a temporary ‘pop up kiosk’ which is on the forecourt of the petrol station.

A spokesperson from Central England Co-operative said: “We can confirm that a robbery took place in the early hours of Tuesday October 4, at our temporary store, Halifax Road, Huddersfield, while the store was open.

“The members of staff on duty are unharmed, but they are obviously shaken by the incident and our primary concern is their safety and wellbeing.

“We are working with the Police while they investigate this matter.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.

In unrelated investigations, police would like to speak to the people pictured in the image gallery below. The people pictured in the images may be witnesses as well as suspects. If you recognise anyone, contact police on 101 quoting the reference number on the image caption.