A man and woman from Huddersfield have denied murdering a man whose body was discovered on the moors near Woodhead Pass.

Craig Nelson, also known as Craig Preston , was found dead on August 22 at Woodhead Tunnels, near Holmfirth .

A post-mortem revealed Mr Nelson, 34, from Rotherham, died from head injuries after his body was found at the beauty spot.

Mohammed Shiraz Bashir, 41, and Leonie Mason, 23, both from Berry Brow, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

They appeared alongside three 15-year-old boys also accused of murder. The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

All five denied murder and will face trial on February 27.

Two other teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and girl, were also initially arrested in connection with the case but were later released on bail.