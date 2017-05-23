The video will start in 8 Cancel

An eight-year-old girl and a 26 year old man have been named as victims in the Manchester Arena terror attack last night.

Saffie Rose Roussos was one of 22 people tragically killed when a suicide bomb exploded at the end of Ariana Grande concert.

Young Saffie had been at the concert with her older sister Ashlee and mother Lisa - who were injured but survived the attack.

And John Atkinson, 26, from Bury, was thought to be leaving the concert as the bomb was detonated.

Saffie’s family, who are believed to run a fish and chip shop in Leyland, Lancashire, desperately appealed for help to find her, but it has now emerged their daughter has tragically died.

Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, where Saffie attended, said: “Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

“Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that.

“We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile tributes to John have been pouring in on social media, the Manchester Evening News reports .

Friends and family have paid their respects online, describing him as an ‘amazing young man’.

Lee Paul posted on Facebook: “Sleep tight John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers with all your family and the other 21 people who lost there lives last night.”

Tracey Crolla wrote: “Thinking of all the Atkinsons at this very sad time John Atkinson you turned into an amazing young man so kind and thoughtful you will be missed by everyone x x.”

Nana Julie Mills said: “Just heard one of my good friends whom I’ve known since he was a little boy passed away last night. Condolences to his family and friends. RIP John Atkinson.”

Taliè Andrèa branded John ‘a beautiful soul’.

She added: “Heartbroken for the Atkinson family at this sad time never would I imagine this happening so close to home. Rest in paradise John you beautiful soul.”

Tracey Sagar posted: “RIP John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers to your family. What a mad, sad world.”

Stephen Smith added: “Condolences to the Atkinson Family. RIP John Atkinson.”

Nicola Jade Greenhalgh wrote on Facebook: “Just heard the news and I got goosebumps all over my body RIP John such a sick world we live in my thoughts are with all the Atkinson family today can’t even think straight today.”

John Price: “RIP John Atkinson thoughts are with family and friends.”

Chris Wooff: “Your gonna be missed John Atkinson such a sad day never expected anything like this would happen so close to home. I’m here for all of you anytime. RIP xxx.”

GMP have arrested a 23-year-old man in south Manchester in connection to the attack which killed 22 people and injured 59 more.

Earlier 18-year-old student Georgina Bethany Callander was the first victim to be named.

Many people - including young children - are still missing.