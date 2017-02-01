The video will start in 8 Cancel

A cordon was put in place after masonry fell from a building in St George’s Square in Huddersfield.

Police were called to LaLa’s Indian restaurant at 9.10am today (Wed) after a passing pedestrian reported a ‘large piece of concrete’ had fallen from the building.

No-one was hurt but it is thought to have been the second piece of masonry to come down from the historic grade II-listed building, which was the former Yorkshire Building Society.

Police officers attended and set up a temporary cordon.

The impressive building looks out on to St George’s Square and also fronts John William Street and St Peter’s Street.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of an unsafe building at 9.10am and officers attended.

“A cordon is in place for public safety.”

Kirklees Council Highways and Building Services have been informed and are on the scene.

The owners of LaLa’s Restaurant have been notified and told the Examiner that the restaurant is open as normal.

St George’s Square and the surrounding buildings date back to 1846 and were built as part of the Ramsden family’s ‘New Town’ plan.

