Take your pardner by the hand and make way for line dancing stars Ron and Wendy Huckerby.

The veterans - old-timers in American parlance - are both 80 and have been visiting dance halls since they met at the age of 17.

A few years ago they both underwent hip replacement operations and, remarkably, only needed a few weeks of rest before hitting the dance floor again.

This week the couple - who teach three line dancing classes a week - are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary.

Mr Huckerby said they had been line dancing for around 20 years and dance floor partners since the early 1950s.

“There’s no problem with the hip replacements, apart from the occasional twinge,” said Mr Huckerby. “There’s no pain and most days you don’t feel anything, it’s like a normal hip.

Ron and Wendy Huckerby of Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe on their wedding day

“We both do about 20-odd dances at each class. It keeps us fit.”

Mrs Huckerby, who has been dancing since she was five, described line dancing as exercise for both brain and body.

“With all the different steps, it keeps your brain active. We have met some good friends line dancing - it’s brilliant.”

The pair, who live at Lightcliffe, teach line dancing at Brighouse Assembly Rooms (Fridays from 10.30am - two one-hour classes) and the Christ Church Centre, Lightcliffe (Thursdays from 8pm).

In the last decade they have helped raise around £20,000 from raffles in aid of the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

They have two children, Mark and Joanne, four grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Mr Huckerby formerly worked at Marshalls in Southowram where he was a contract sales manager. Mrs Huckerby was a housewife.

They are having a family party at the weekend and dozens of line dancing friends are expected at the Christ Church Centre on Thursday to mark their 60th wedding anniversary.