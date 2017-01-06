Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A postman suffered life-changing injuries after a dog called Bruiser escaped from a garden and savaged him as he delivered mail in a Meltham street.

Jack Park-Paul held his post in front of him in a desperate bid to fend off the Staffordshire Bull Terrier as he bounded over a “wholly inadequate” gate and headed straight towards him.

A court heard that people living in Golcar Brow Road rushed to the screaming postal worker’s aid as Bruiser stood over him.

One even battered the dog with a spade in a desperate bid to try and release the grip of his jaws from Mr Park-Paul’s arm.

Today Kirklees Magistrates’ Court heard that the attack on July 22 was the dog’s second on a postman and led to Royal Mail suspending all deliveries in the area.

Adam Shaw, of Copley Avenue in Meltham, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

The 39-year-old was looking after Bruiser for a friend who was at the time away on holiday.

Prosecutor Andy Wills told magistrates that Mr Park-Paul was delivering post at 10.40am when he noticed the dog stood on his hind legs hanging over the gate of a neighbouring house, the top half of his head and torso visible.

Bruiser rattled the gate and barked at the postman before leaping over and bounding suddenly towards him.

Mr Wills said: “Using his training Mr Park-Paul placed bundles of mail out in front of him to try and distract the dog to bite it instead but that didn’t work.

“The dog jumped up, grabbed his forearm in his mouth and bit down hard.

“Mr Park-Paul had started to fall to the ground and the dog was now on top of him.

“He was in significant pain and all he could do was scream for help.”

The court heard that residents rushed to help the postman, one kicking Bruiser in the chest.

Mr Wills said: “All that seemed to do was cause the dog to bite down harder and it tried to pull Mr Park-Paul along the ground.

“Someone had a spade and struck the dog a number of times over the head and torso.

“That didn’t work and only when someone suggested using the sharp side did the dog let go and start to run away sheepishly.”

One neighbour wrapped a belt around Mr Park-Paul’s arm while another fetched a towel to try and stem the flow of blood as they awaited the arrival of police and paramedics.

He was taken initially to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary and then transferred on to Bradford Royal Infirmary to undergo plastic surgery on his injured arm.

The dog was immediately seized and remains in the custody of police.

Mr Wills added: “These are life-changing injuries with serious psychological harm.

“Even if there’s no further damage to the muscle structure, the skin damage will act as a permanent reminder to Mr Park-Paul of that day.

“Mail deliveries have been suspended for a significant period and that’s also had an impact on residents in the locality.”

The court was told that the same dog attacked another postman in the area previously but no prosecution was brought due to the legislation at the time regarding incidents taking place on private property.

Shaw, who booted the dog to try and get him off Mr Park-Paul before dragging him back inside, said he was shocked by what happened.

His solicitor Daniel Smith said: “He went to assist and didn’t realise the history of the dog.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until January 20 as they are considering making a destruction order which they need the owner of the dog to be present for.

Shaw will be sentenced on the same date.