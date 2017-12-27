Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Meltham teenager has triumphed at the London International Horse Show at Olympia.

Alice Stratton, 16, and 13-year-old horse Laithehill Pashsa - or Buzz to his friends - competed at the prestigious dressage event for the second time after finishing 11th last year.

Originally Alice and Buzz had been awarded second place but in a dramatic twist the winners were found to have “used something they shouldn’t” and were promptly disqualified.

That meant Alice and her mum, Helen Stratton, were on their way back to the stables in London when they got a call from the organisers asking them to go back to Olympia for an emergency meeting.

Huddersfield New College student Alice said: “When we got back all the Olympia people were quite stressed because obviously they had just had a big scandal but I just felt so happy.

“I cried when we got second place so when I was told we had won I couldn’t believe it. I got a bigger sash and a bigger trophy and £250 prize money.”

The in-hand category sees competitors lead their horse round the paddock on-foot in a display of poise, control and presentability.

A panel of judges award marks out of 100.

Alice, who has only been riding for three years and partnered with Buzz just 19 months ago, added: “I was really nervous during the competition. It was like a massive adrenaline rush. I couldn’t eat all day because I was so nervous.”

Mum Helen, who has been riding for most of her life and acts as groom at competitions, said: “I tried to get Alice interested in riding for a long time but she was doing synchronised swimming at national level.

“We were delighted just to be there at Olympia so when we found out we had won we were so in shock.”

Alice spends every day at the stables at her family home practicing and looking after Buzz.

She said: “At the moment it’s muddy so you have to wash our horses and oil them everyday to keep them from getting infections, especially on their legs.

You need to give them massages and polish them as well ready for competition.”