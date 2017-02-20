Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Meltham family has been left devastated after their dog Tarn was stolen by ‘men in a van.’

It is believed Tarn the lurcher was snatched from her front garden by three men and bundled into a white van.

Owner Stephanie Webster came home from work on February 14 to find the garden gate open and her dog missing.

Stephanie, who lives with her partner Chris and daughter Lilly, three, says she can’t understand why anyone would steal a 13-year-old dog.

She said: “So it looks like Tarn has been stolen from my garden in Meltham by three men in a white van.

“Please keep your dogs safe. Pass the message onto as many people as you can.

“We are absolutely devastated and so is my three-year-old little girl.

“The thought of her being stolen in what should have been her final happy years breaks my heart.”

Stephanie said she has contacted police, dog warden and numerous online sites and groups for missing pets.

But so far it has been to no avail.

Stephanie added: “The first night I hoped that the gate had been left open and she would come home.

“I haven’t a clue why anyone would take her.”