Ruairidh McQueen, director of McQueen's Dairies, which has a depot in Huddersfield

A milk delivery firm has launched a recruitment drive inn Huddersfield to create 30 new jobs as part of its ambitious growth plans.

McQueens Dairies, which has signed up more than 9,000 customers in the region since opening its Yorkshire depot at Beck Road Industrial Estate in Huddersfield two years ago, aims to double its workforce in the coming weeks.

The family-owned company is looking to fill vacancies for depot managers, delivery managers and sales representatives.

Director Ruairidh McQueen, who is based at Beck Road, said: “Our team have played a crucial role in helping the business achieve the success it has in the last 24 months.

“We are focused on continuing to offer excellent customer service and quality milk as we continue to expand and recognise that a strategic and thorough recruitment campaign is an essential step.

“We are strengthening a number of departments and hope to have the roles filled before Christmas.

“One of our main aims when we launched the Huddersfield depot was to create dozens of jobs for local people. We’re pleased to have done that already and are excited to increase the number further.”

The Huddersfield depot is one of three McQueens sites in England alongside ones in Warrington and Mansfield.

Mr McQueen said: “McQueens Dairies puts career progression front and centre for its employees and regularly offers training and support to help them progress.”

The company, founded in 1995 and based in Glasgow, delivers milk to the doorsteps of thousands of homes across the UK as well as providing a service to commercial premises. The firm said it plans to open two more depots in England in the next three years as part of its expansion plans.