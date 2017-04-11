Pink Moon lights up the sky in Leeds

This shocking CCTV footage shows a man collapsing in Huddersfield town centre after being confronted and stabbed by a gang of youths.

The grainy footage from a nearby premises shows a group of teenagers congregating outside Dixy Chicken in Cross Church Street shortly before 8pm on Saturday, March 18.

During the incident the victim – a 27-year-old man – was stabbed in the arm.

The victim had been drinking in Revolution Bar and left the bar before being attacked by a group of youths.

Police initially told the Examiner the fight started in the bar and ‘spilled outside’ but the footage shows the altercation appears to have started on Cross Church Street outside Dixy Chicken.

The footage shows the victim leave the bar and go into Dixy Chicken. After he leaves the takeaway he becomes involved in an altercation with a gang of youths.

Others appear to join the group, at which point the altercation escalates.

The CCTV shows the victim was chased down the street towards the church and back down the other side of the road towards Revolution.

Witnesses told he victim was given first-aid at the scene when he collapsed to the floor.

Police confirmed enquiries are ongoing.