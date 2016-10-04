Motorist can't recall ploughing into parked cars near Greenhead Park

A man has admitted damaging eight parked cars in a bizarre incident near to Greenhead Park in Huddersfield.

Mohammed Riaz apparently lost control of his white BMW and ploughed into the vehicles parked up in Gledholt Road on February 18.

Video footage showed the devastation caused with one witness describing it as “a hell of a mess.”

Riaz, who faces a three-year driving ban, will now be arrested after failing to show up for his sentencing hearing at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

VIDEO: Cars struck by BMW on Gledholt Road

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Police were called to the scene of the smash at just after 11am after the BMW was seen being driven up the road from the junction with Heaton Road towards the Gledholt roundabout.

It then appeared to lose control, ploughing into a number of cars parked on the opposite side of the road outside Greenhead Park.

Damaged cars in Gledholt Road

Sarah Marsh, prosecuting, said: “Police were called to reports of a white BMW crashing into a series of parked, unattended, cars. Eight vehicles in total were damaged.

“The defendant was identified as the driver and arrested at the scene.

“He was placed in the rear cage of the police van due to his aggressive and abusive behaviour at the scene.”

The 35-year-old then refused to comply with the breath test procedure at the police station.

Damaged cars in Gledholt Road

Ms Marsh said: “He continually sucked on the tube and no breath flow was detected by the machine. This was despite being instructed on how to use it.”

Magistrates heard that Riaz, of Highfield Chase, Dewsbury, had a previous conviction for failing to provide a specimen of breath and drink-driving and now faces a minimum driving disqualification of three years.

Damaged cars in Gledholt Road

Riaz had denied the offence of failing to provide a specimen of breath, claiming that he had no memory of the incident. On the day of his trial he changed his plea to guilty but then failed to attend his sentencing hearing.

His solicitor explained that he suffered from depression, back pain, stress and anxiety and from recent bereavements in his family.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail.