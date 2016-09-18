Login Register
My account
Logout
Save HRI A&E Join fight to save Huddersfield's A&E
Have a burning question about Huddersfield?
Trending Huddersfield Town FC M62 Kirklees Magistrates Court Save Huddersfield A&E

Mum of teenager Sami Achour killed in moors crash tragedy speaks of her loss

Death driver Harriett Haigh's moment of madness left one dead and 3 badly hurt

Car crash Sami Achour

The mother of a teenager killed when a teenager carried out a ‘suicidal’ overtaking manoeuvre on the moors above Holmfirth has described the devastating loss to his family.

Fiona McNamara, a serving police officer in the Greater Manchester force said the death of 17-year-old Sami Achour followed only days after the sudden death of her brother Steve, 55 from a heart attack.

He died when Harriett Haigh’s “thoughtless actions” on September 27 last year on the A635 Greenfield Road near Holmfirth left three other people were seriously injured in addition to the death of 17-year-old Sami who was a back seat passenger in her car.

The Rochdale 18-year-old was sentenced to 30 months in a young offender institution at Leeds Crown Court last Friday after admitted causing the death of Mr Achour by dangerous driving and three charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Fiona said: “I could not have been more devastated.”

She said she felt angry because the way he died was “avoidable” and that no parent should have to plan the funeral for their child.

Road accident Greenfield Road.

She said Sami’s friends had provided her with a memory box but the family were left with an “empty void”.

“He was my rock,” she said.

Sami, from Diggle, planned to go university and have a career in IT. He loved music, was passionate about cycling and loved fishing.

Fatal accident on Greenfield Road above Holmfirth
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

The court heard one of those seriously injured in the collision, Adam Barnes – another rear seat passenger in Haigh’s car – had spent months in hospital with severe abdominal injuries including losing sections of his small bowel. He had to be fed intravenously and had only begun to eat food by mouth again in the last two weeks.

His mother Jacqueline Barnes described in a statement to the court that doctors feared on several occasions he would die and was on a breathing ventilator for his first three weeks in hospital when “all our families lives were put on hold.”

He had no memory of the accident which had changed his life forever, turning him from a trainee driller who actively played football, cycled and swam to someone who currently was virtually housebound and facing a continuing risk of bowel obstruction.

Police seal off Greenfield Road after the fatal crash
Police seal off Greenfield Road after the fatal crash

Marlon Miller, a firefighter injured on his way to work when Haigh’s overtaking manoeuvre placed her straight in front of his oncoming car also spent days in hospital afterwards with injuries to his abdomen and knees.

VIEW GALLERY

He had been due to represent Britain in an over 35 rugby tournament in Dubai but a year later is still facing a further eight hour operation and does not know about his future at work.

He still suffers flashbacks and sleepless nights.

“The events of 27 September changed my life beyond all recognition I went from a confident sportingly fit man responding to threats to life and property of others to an invalid dependent on others,” he said.

Sentencing Haigh, Judge Mushtaq Khokhar said the victims of her driving had not only suffered physical but psychological injuries.

Today's top stories

Armed police in Crosland Moor Woman threatened by armed men Council to clear up tip mess Town centre arrest
1 of 4

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

Holmfirth crash: Three vehicle smash claims man's life while others seriously injured

Two cars, a VW Polo and an Audi A3, and a camper van had collided on the road, which runs from Holmfirth across the moors to Greenfield

Related Tags

Places
Holmfirth

Recommended in West Yorkshire News

Most Read in News

  1. Huddersfield town centre
    Man wrestled to ground in Huddersfield town centre
  2. Crosland Moor
    Armed police train their weapons on suspect during raid on house in Crosland Moor
  3. Holmfirth
    Teen driver Harriett Haigh's recklessness caused death tragedy on moors above Holmfirth
  4. Kingsgate
    Toys 'R' Us to open store in Huddersfield
  5. Almondbury
    Terrified woman was threatened by armed men in Almondbury

Recommended on Examiner

Huddersfield Examiner

Journalists

Doug Thomson
Huddersfield Town correspondent
Chris Roberts
Huddersfield Giants correspondent
Louise Cooper
Crime correspondent
Nick Lavigueur
Health Correspondent
Joanne Douglas
Local Government Correspondent
Linda Whitwam
Education Correspondent
Henryk Zientek
Business Correspondent
Martin Shaw
Mirfield Correspondent