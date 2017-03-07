Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman has appealed for the return of her phone which contains precious photographs of her late brother.

Shannon Rose, 22, accidentally left her Rose Gold iPhone 7 in the toilets at the Sainsbury’s store Market Street, Huddersfield, on Friday afternoon.

She realised what she had done within a couple of minutes but when she returned shortly after 4.30pm it had been taken.

Shannon, from Deighton, is devastated as the phone contained photos of her brother Niall, 20, of Bradley, who took his own life in October last year.

“There were hundreds of photos on the phone, but I hadn’t backed them up,” she said.

“The pictures mean a lot to me. There are pictures of my brother and of my children, Zack, four, and Noah, two. This has just depressed me a little bit.”

Police are investigating.