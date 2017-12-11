The video will start in 8 Cancel

Doctor Who’s Tardis has mysteriously appeared outside a village butcher’s shop – and remains shrouded in mystery.

The authentic wooden police box materialised up against the window at Gawthorpe’s butcher’s in Commercial Road, Skelmanthorpe.

The Tardis – which stands for Time and Relative Dimension in Space – is the Doctor’s fictional time machine.

It appeared on Sunday, much to the surprise and delight of locals who have been lining up for selfies.

Skelmanthorpe is the home village of the new Doctor Who, Jodie Whittaker, who makes her bow as the first female Time Lord on Christmas Day.

Butcher John Gawthorpe is one of the businessmen behind the custom-built Tardis – but he was staying pretty tight-lipped.

“Having Jodie Whittaker as the new Doctor Who is a big event for Skelmanthorpe,” said Mr Gawthorpe.

“One or two of us lads thought we should do something over Christmas to mark the occasion. The Christmas decorations are going up and this is a Christmas decoration with a difference.”

Asked who else was behind the Tardis, Mr Gawthorpe said: “They don’t want a lot of publicity.”

Mr Gawthorpe confirmed it had been custom-built but when asked who had built it he said: “At this point I am a bit reluctant to say.

“It’s a big mystery. Doctor Who is a mystery.”

Jodie, 35, will become the 13th Doctor Who when Peter Capaldi’s doctor regenerates in the BBC Christmas Day special.

Jodie was last seen in the BBC drama Trust Me and her biggest role came as Beth Latimer in Broadchurch.

The first picture of Jodie as the Doctor shows the Tardis in the background. The police box appears to have undergone a bit of a makeover with a new paint job, handles and sign on the front ready for its first female resident.