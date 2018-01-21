Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man is fighting for his life after he was found in a street with serious injuries.

The man, who is in his 40s, was discovered on Common End Lane in Lepton shortly after 7:40am on Saturday morning.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he remains in a critical condition.

It is not clear how he sustained his injuries and detectives in Kirklees are now trying to piece together what happened.

They have appealed for anyone who saw a lone man with carrier bags around the time he was discovered to contact them.

Detective Inspector Lee Donnelly of Kirklees CID said: “Officers have been conducting a number of enquires locally and I am keeping an open mind as to what may have taken place.

“We are keen to understand his movements prior to being found.

“I would appeal to anyone who lives locally who may have seen something, but not yet spoken to the police to come forward.

“Likewise, I’d ask those who may have been in the area on foot or in their vehicle overnight to think back.

“Did you see a lone man walking with carrier bags? If you did or have any other information that could help, please get in touch.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kirklees CID via the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 390 of January 20.