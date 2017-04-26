Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The firm behind the Wakefield Road gasworks has apologised to drivers caught up in tailbacks.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) says the current work was essential.

The gas distributer has been working on a stretch of Wakefield Road for five weeks but caused massive delays on Tuesday and Wednesday when lanes were closed off and the turning onto St Andrew’s Road was out of bounds.

NGN is confident that the road will be fully open in the next 24 hours.

Paul Sadler, customer area operations manager, said: “I appreciate that this part of our work has caused some disruption to motorists and I’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused while we carry out these essential repairs.

“We’ve worked in cooperation with Kirklees Council to manage the traffic situation however, it’s important to clarify that vehicles travelling inbound down Wakefield Road can’t turn right into St Andrew’s Road, even though the filter arrow on the traffic light says that they can.

“We’ve erected signs telling motorists to drive straight on and turn later following the diversion to avoid getting caught up in our roadworks.

“We’ve now located and repaired the gas main and last night (Tues) the excavation was filled. Today, the tarmac has been laid and we are hopeful this will have set by later this afternoon (Weds) or first thing on Thursday morning. Once this happens the road will be fully reopened.

“We’d like to thank the public for their continued patience during this essential repair work and apologise for any inconvenience experienced.”