Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Long-suffering motorists should see an improvement in the borough’s roads from next month after a major programme of repairs starts.

The work can’t start soon enough for motorists, who according to an RAC survey in September 2015. said the state of Britain’s local roads was their number one gripe.

And the same month the Examiner reported that there were more than 40,000 potholes reported every year to Kirklees officials with repairs for those to come out of a budget of just £650,000.

Kirklees Council’s Group Engineer Katherine Hunt told councillors work would start on May 5 and last most of the month.

She said: “These roads were identified in 2016, and have been patched within the last 12 months in preparation for surface dressing this year.

“Surface dressing is an extremely cost-effective way of maintaining a road. It is a form of preventative maintenance that increases the life of the road for up to 10 years. “Surface dressing restores skidding resistance and seals the road surface to prevent water ingress. Hot bitumen is sprayed onto the road and chippings are then applied and rolled in.

“The road is then swept to remove excessive chippings. Surface dressing is a weather-sensitive process and hence works can be delayed by both wet, cold and very hot weather. Please be aware that the programme dates attached are susceptible to change.”

Programme of improvements:

Friday, May 5

Holmfirth, Dunford Road from Towngate to Penistone Road

Hade Edge, Penistone Road from Dunford Road to Bent Road

Hepworth, Penistone Road from Bent Road to Bedding Edge Road

Saturday, May 6

Farnley Tyas, Woodsome Road, from The Village to St Helen’s Gate

Fenay Bridge, Woodsome Road, from St Helens Gate to A629 Penistone Road

Sunday, May 7

Marsh, A640 New Hey Road, from Luck Lane to Reinwood Road

Marsh, A640 Westbourne Road, from Glebe Street to Luck Lane

Birkenshaw, A58 Whitehall Road West, from A651 Bradford Road to M62 Bridge

Hunsworth, A58 Whitehall Road West, from M62 Bridge to Hunsworth Lane

Hunsworth, A58 Whitehall Road, from Hunsworth Lane to Centurion Way

Birstall, Huddersfield Road, from White Lee Road to Bradford Road

Monday, May 8

Colne Bridge, Dalton Bank Road, from Colne Bridge Road to Round Hill Lane

Dalton, Dalton Bank Road, from Round Hill Lane to Jagger Lane

Dalton, Nettleton Road, from Jagger Lane to Crossley Lane

Dalton, Briggate, from Crossley Lane to Long Lane

Almondbury, Southfield Road, from Fleminghouse Lane to Northgate

Waterloo, Southfield Road, from Penistone Road to Fleminghouse Lane

Tuesday, May 9

Netherthong, Wilshaw Road, from Bradshaw Road to Wolfstones Road

Meltham, Wilshaw Road, from Thick Hollins Road to Bradshaw Road

Honley, Long Lane, from Bradshaw Road to Oldfield Road

Farnley Tyas, Honley Road, from Butts Road to Northgate

Wednesday, May 10

Almondbury, Somerset Road, from Maple Street to Town End

(Photo: Huddersfield Examiner)

Sunday, May 14

Earlsheaton, A638 Wakefield Road, Rishworth Road to Bywell Road

Gomersal, A643 Church Lane, from Kirkgate to Oxford Road

Monday, May 22

Liley Lane, remedial

Emley, Chapel Lane, from Outlane to Stringer House Lane

Jagger Lane, from Stringer House Lane to Titus Lane

Titus Lane, from Jagger Lane to Drinker Lane (Carr Hse)

Drinker Lane, from Titus Lane (Carr Hse) to Three Acres car park.