Long-suffering motorists should see an improvement in the borough’s roads from next month after a major programme of repairs starts.
The work can’t start soon enough for motorists, who according to an RAC survey in September 2015. said the state of Britain’s local roads was their number one gripe.
And the same month the Examiner reported that there were more than 40,000 potholes reported every year to Kirklees officials with repairs for those to come out of a budget of just £650,000.
Kirklees Council’s Group Engineer Katherine Hunt told councillors work would start on May 5 and last most of the month.
She said: “These roads were identified in 2016, and have been patched within the last 12 months in preparation for surface dressing this year.
“Surface dressing is an extremely cost-effective way of maintaining a road. It is a form of preventative maintenance that increases the life of the road for up to 10 years. “Surface dressing restores skidding resistance and seals the road surface to prevent water ingress. Hot bitumen is sprayed onto the road and chippings are then applied and rolled in.
“The road is then swept to remove excessive chippings. Surface dressing is a weather-sensitive process and hence works can be delayed by both wet, cold and very hot weather. Please be aware that the programme dates attached are susceptible to change.”
Programme of improvements:
Friday, May 5
Holmfirth, Dunford Road from Towngate to Penistone Road
Hade Edge, Penistone Road from Dunford Road to Bent Road
Hepworth, Penistone Road from Bent Road to Bedding Edge Road
Saturday, May 6
Farnley Tyas, Woodsome Road, from The Village to St Helen’s Gate
Fenay Bridge, Woodsome Road, from St Helens Gate to A629 Penistone Road
Sunday, May 7
Marsh, A640 New Hey Road, from Luck Lane to Reinwood Road
Marsh, A640 Westbourne Road, from Glebe Street to Luck Lane
Birkenshaw, A58 Whitehall Road West, from A651 Bradford Road to M62 Bridge
Hunsworth, A58 Whitehall Road West, from M62 Bridge to Hunsworth Lane
Hunsworth, A58 Whitehall Road, from Hunsworth Lane to Centurion Way
Birstall, Huddersfield Road, from White Lee Road to Bradford Road
Monday, May 8
Colne Bridge, Dalton Bank Road, from Colne Bridge Road to Round Hill Lane
Dalton, Dalton Bank Road, from Round Hill Lane to Jagger Lane
Dalton, Nettleton Road, from Jagger Lane to Crossley Lane
Dalton, Briggate, from Crossley Lane to Long Lane
Almondbury, Southfield Road, from Fleminghouse Lane to Northgate
Waterloo, Southfield Road, from Penistone Road to Fleminghouse Lane
Tuesday, May 9
Netherthong, Wilshaw Road, from Bradshaw Road to Wolfstones Road
Meltham, Wilshaw Road, from Thick Hollins Road to Bradshaw Road
Honley, Long Lane, from Bradshaw Road to Oldfield Road
Farnley Tyas, Honley Road, from Butts Road to Northgate
Wednesday, May 10
Almondbury, Somerset Road, from Maple Street to Town End
Sunday, May 14
Earlsheaton, A638 Wakefield Road, Rishworth Road to Bywell Road
Gomersal, A643 Church Lane, from Kirkgate to Oxford Road
Monday, May 22
Liley Lane, remedial
Emley, Chapel Lane, from Outlane to Stringer House Lane
Jagger Lane, from Stringer House Lane to Titus Lane
Titus Lane, from Jagger Lane to Drinker Lane (Carr Hse)
Drinker Lane, from Titus Lane (Carr Hse) to Three Acres car park.