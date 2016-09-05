Not even a car crashing into the pub stopped the Sun Inn from opening today

Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

The owner of a Rastrick pub which was ploughed into just hours before it was due to open has praised the three men who have put the damaged part back together.

Mandy Gorman bought The Sun Inn at an auction last year and her husband Steve and a team of builders have painstakingly gutted the 200-year-old pub over the past year and created an immaculate new hostelry.

But on Saturday night at around 11.30pm a blue Vauxhall Astra careered into its front wall and then the porch of the pub which is situated at the New Hey Road and Dewsbury Road crossroads.

Witnesses say three youths were seen to run from the vehicle following the crash which was attended by police and firefighters.

Mandy Gorman, owner of the Sun Inn, Rastrick.

Police have now confirmed the car had been stolen in Elland at around 9.30pm that night and have appealed for help to catch the thieves.

Mandy said she couldn’t believe it as she and her husband arrived on Sunday morning to survey the damage.

On Monday evening she said: “My husband Steve, our son Spencer and Terry Green who has just had a knee replacement operation and who is supposed to be resting have done a brilliant job putting it back together.

Last minute work goes on at The Sun Inn, Rastrick after a car smashed into the front on Saturday night.

“They have worked absolutely wonderfully like Trojans to get the pub ready for us to open at 5pm.

“Everything has been against us but it’s looking good. Customers will notice a slight difference going into the entrance but as you come through you won’t notice anything.

“Steve has done a huge amount of work on this pub, working solidly at it after he has finished his day job in Bradford and so for this to happen was just unbelievable but he is certainly in a better frame of mind than he was when we got the phone call at 8am on Sunday. We have fought back. We have done it.”

A police spokesman said four men, possibly teenagers in black hoodies, were spotted fleeing from the crashed car.

He said: “We would like to speak to anyone who saw the car between when it was stolen and the incident at the Sun Inn.”

No-one has been arrested so far.

Contact the Valley South East Safer Roads and Neighbourhood Support Team on 101.