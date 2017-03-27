Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just three Kirklees schools will avoid funding cuts if government plans go ahead.

The shake-up of school funding – the national funding formula (NFF) – is set to benefit most schools across England.

But while there are many winners, Kirklees has been identified as one of the biggest losers and the worst hit part of Yorkshire.

Head teachers at 168 of the borough’s 171 schools are facing tough decisions about the future after the redistribution of cash in the NFF left them with less than before.

A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “We are concerned about the impact of the introduction of a National Funding Formula on our local schools.

“Overall only three Kirklees mainstream schools stand to gain under the NFF illustrated figures.

“The position is made worse when you take into account anticipated pay and price inflation, employer taxation changes and other costs associated with maintaining school premises; which are not covered by the government’s flat cash settlements for schools funding.

“The Department for Education is now considering the responses to the consultation which ended on March 22.

“Once we know the final decisions there will be further engagement with schools.

“During 2018/19, there will be an element of funding protection so that no school will have an overall drop in budget of more than 3% per pupil.

“But it is far too early to say what the impact of the NFF will be on schools in terms of class size, staff numbers and resources. “However, the council is committed to exploring and forging a Kirklees wide approach building on the already strong partnerships that we have with our schools.

“Together we will find creative ways to support the best possible outcomes that place children at the heart of what we do.

“Clearly, in a climate with reduced financial resources will require some very challenging decisions to be made, but we are committed to find the opportunities for working together in an honest and open way.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “The Government has protected the core schools budget in real terms since 2010, but the system for distributing that funding across the country is unfair, opaque and outdated.

“We recognise that schools are facing cost pressures, which is why we will continue to provide support to help them use their funding in cost effective ways and make efficiencies.

“We know that some schools use their facilities to benefit the community and bring in additional revenue to benefit their students.”