Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Look behind you!

Colourful panto characters Dame Trott and Buttercup the Cow greeted shoppers at Huddersfield’s Kingsgate Centre in the run-up to panto season at the Lawrence Batley Theatre (LBT).

Kingsgate is partnering the LBT for its production of Jack & The Beanstalk which runs from Friday, December 8, to Saturday, January 6.

The business partnership builds on the sell-out success of LBT’s debut panto, Cinderella, last year.

This year’s panto will run for a week longer than last year’s and is already proving a hit with a number of performances already sold out.

Dame Trott, played by Robin Simpson, and Buttercup were at Kingsgate to treat the shoppers to a glimpse of what’s to come.

Shopping centre manager Jonathan Hardy said: “Kingsgate are once again delighted to be in partnership with The LBT for their 2017 pantomime. It is an honour to be involved with the premier theatre in Huddersfield at such a joyous time of year.”

LBT director Victoria Firth said: “It’s fantastic to be working with Kingsgate Shopping Centre again this festive season and we’re really excited about this production, Jack & the Beanstalk.

“We’re continuing to build on the great success of last year’s panto and creating a truly magical experience for families across Kirklees. Our new show will be just as much fun, even more sparkly and, I hope, will establish LBT as the Christmas destination for local audiences.”

Tickets can be booked by phoning 01484 430528 or at thelbt.org.