Pickle the pup is waiting to come home to Meltham

A puppy left to die on a Romanian street after having one of her legs chopped off is set for a new lease of life in Meltham.

Sue and Andy Bassindale and daughter Heidi – who already have one rescue dog among their three canine companions – are set to provide a loving home for the 16-week-old dog, which they have named Pickle.

The family were moved to offer Pickle a home after seeing her plight online and contacting the animal rescue centre in the town of Deva, where the dog was taken at five weeks old with her appalling injuries.

Now Pickle has been nursed back to health and after travelling hundreds of miles across mainland Europe will meet her new owners on Saturday.

Here she is playing at her rescue centre - a natural on three legs!

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Warning - please be aware the picture below is graphic.

And Pickle will have plenty of playmates. The Bassindales already have a St Bernard named Daisy, a Labradoodle called Poppy and another rescue dog, a Shih Tzu cross called Maddi, who they adopted after she was abandoned on the streets in Thailand.

“Pickle was called Hoppy by the staff at the rescue centre,” said Sue. “But that sounded too much like Poppy and would have caused a lot of confusion! We’ve called her Pickle because she was in a real pickle when she was found.

“She was brought into the rescue centre in a terrible state. Someone had chopped her leg off and left her in the road to die. It was touch and go to begin with, but after treating her, she began to eat a little and she is now fully recovered and alright to travel.

Pickle suffered these appalling injuries in Romania

“I have seen lots of video of her running around and I’m sure she will be just fine with the other dogs.”

The family have paid £190 to transport Pickle to Britain and 66 euros for a medical check before she was allowed to travel.

Andy and Sue both do voluntary work for the charity the Soi Dog Foundation, based in Phuket, Thailand, which rescues and rehomes stray dogs that would otherwise be at risk of being snatched from the streets for the illegal meat trade. Sue does home checks to ensure dogs rescued by the charity go to loving new owners.

And Heidi, 19, is taking animal care to another level by studying to be a veterinary nurse at Hartpury College in Gloucester.

Sue, who works in market research, said Pickle’s plight had attracted worldwide attention from would-be owners, but the Bassindales’ devotion to dog welfare had been a deciding factor in the rescue centre letting the family adopt her.

“The centre said there was a lot of interest in her,” said Sue. “Hundreds of people have asked about her.”