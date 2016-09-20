Horse owner Beth Scott has described how her two horses were left, shaking and terrified after cruel thugs attacked them with a knife.

Beth, 22, found her horses Frankie and Bella bleeding and distressed after the attack at Gate Foot Lane, Shepley.

Both suffered extensive injuries with one needing 18 stitches.

Beth said: “I saw Frankie’s rug was ripped when we brought her in from the field. We took the rug off and saw she had a deep wound two inches down from her withers about a quarter inch deep.

“She also had a slash along her back towards her rump.

“They are clean, deep wounds. She was shaking and terrified.

Bella's awful injuries

“She’s had internal and external stitches.

“Bella has a slice wound inside her knee and was shaking and scared to put weight on it.”

Kirklees Rural Police Frankie the mare, victim to slashing attack

Beth said she has no idea why this has happened but was urged to call the police by her vet who spent nearly four hours treating the injured horses.

Frankie's injuries

She added: “There’s something suspicious about it. There’s no barbed wire in the field or anything they could catch themselves on.

“It’s really upsetting that someone would want to hurt them. I’m really angry as it’s awful to see them in pain.”

Bella's injuries

Beth rides both her horses for polo cross and said the last competition of the season was just hours before the attack.

She added: “That is it for the season so the timing is very strange. They will be resting for the winter and now will need recovery and physio.”

Pc Sally Baines from Kirklees Rural Police said: “Fortunately incidents of this kind are really rare and we don’t want people to panic.

“However, we do want horse owners to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“If you have horses, please be aware of this attack and do all you can to protect them and keep them secure.”

Frankie's horse rug was also slashed

The incident was posted on Kirklees Rural Facebook page for the public to share.

If you have any information about this attack, please call us on 101 and quote 13/16/0405898.