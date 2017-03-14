Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have today asked victims of a car vandal to come forward after a spate of attacks in Honley.

Four incidents have been reported but officers believe more victims have yet to get in touch.

As previously reported, vehicles were attacked in the Stony Lane and Roundway area between Friday evening, March 10, and Saturday morning.

Torz Kelly was gutted to see her brand new Kia Sportage had been keyed and Michelle Hunter was disgusted to see the misspelled word ‘muppt’ scratched on her Vauxhall Vectra.

Police said the incidents are thought to have occurred between midnight on Friday and 9am the following day.

PC Liz Lockwood said: “We are looking into four reports of cars being vandalised in Honley over the weekend. Several cars have been intentionally scratched and one car has had its wing mirror knocked off.

“We believe there may be other victims who haven’t yet contacted police and I would urge them to get in touch.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the area, and I would ask for anyone who witnessed the incidents or anyone who may have CCTV recording on Stony Lane during the times stated to please get in contact.”

Contact the Kirklees Rural Policing Team on 101, quoting crime reference 13170113015.