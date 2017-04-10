Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police officer has revealed how his daughter wrote a heartwarming and heartbreaking letter praying for his safety.

The officer posted a picture of the letter on Facebook this morning (Monday) in a bid to raise awareness of how police put their lives on the lines every day.

It comes as thousands - including West Yorkshire Police officers - are expected to turn out for the funeral of Pc Keith Palmer in London today.

Posting a picture of the letter on Halifax Neighbourhood Police Team’s Facebook page, the anonymous officer wrote: “Never underestimate what is going on in your child’s mind.

“Checking my daughter’s homework and came across this. A poignant reminder for today whilst we put one of our dedicated colleagues to rest.”

The letter - headlined ‘A prayer for my family’ read: “Dear God. I ask you to protect my dad. Because my dad had to fight off bad people to protect all of the good people. I do as much as I can to put a smile on his face.

“So I am asking you to make my dad’s day perfect. Thank you God,”

Kirklees police have said they will be holding a two minute’s silence at 2pm today to remember Keith Palmer.