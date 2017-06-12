Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in West Yorkshire have been securing their MILK with padlocks to stop other officers stealing it from the station fridge.

Bobbies at Halifax Police Station are used to looking up criminals – but now they’ve resorting to locking up their milk.

They have been using makeshift devices comprising plastic cups, nails and padlocks to stop ‘tea leaves’ whose job it is to uphold the law.

Someone at the station even placed biohazard warning tape on his (or her) bottle of milk to put off light-fingered feds.

The ridiculous situation has been made public by Calderdale copper PC Ryan Sharp .

With a picture of three padlocked bottles of milk he tweeted: “In other news, the milk theft in Halifax Police Station seems to be rife..when he said find one without a padlock, thought he was joking.”

And if you can’t trust police with your milk who can you trust?