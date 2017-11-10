Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating a machete attack which left a man with serious head injuries have released an e-fit of the suspect.

Detectives were called after a man was attacked as he returned to his car in Holly Terrace, off Alder Street, Fartown .

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was slashed with the weapon and suffered a serious head injury . He needed hospital treatment but has since been released.

A relative who was with the victim was also hurt, suffering minor hand and facial injuries as he tried to fend off the attacker.

The attack happened on Wednesday, November 1 at around 9.45pm.

Police said at the time they were investigating several motives including whether it was a targeted attack.

Det Con Lisa Saberton, of Kirklees CID, said at the time: “Enquiries are ongoing into what is quite clearly a serious incident in which a man has suffered a serious head injury as a result of an attack from a bladed weapon.”

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Police have released an e-fit of a suspect described as aged about 30 and clean shaven. He was wearing a black hooded top and grey baggy joggers.

Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact Huddersfield CID on 101, referencing crime number 13170509753.