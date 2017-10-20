Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Officers say there is still no trace of a suspected burglar who slipped through their fingers and disappeared into the River Holme.

The suspect was last seen entering the river near Armitage Bridge after police were called to a burglary in Netherton in the early hours of Friday morning last week.

Police pursued four men, two of whom went into the river off Armitage Road.

Three were arrested, although one of the suspects got away and was last seen making his way upstream in the river.

West Yorkshire Police said this morning (Friday) that there was still no trace of the suspect.

The force now suspect he may be in hiding or have come to some harm .

The three other men arrested were released and remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on the man’s whereabouts is asked to contact police urgently via 101, quoting log 66 of Friday, October 13.