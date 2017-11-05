Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A retired hairdresser, Giovanni Zottola, who could not “escape” his Huddersfield customers – even in Australia – has died, aged 80.

Giovanni, who lived at Fixby Park, first came to England from his native Italy in 1959 on a tourist visa, but decided to make Huddersfield his permanent home – setting up his own hairdressing business and establishing a loyal clientele with customers coming from as far as Manchester to have him cut their hair.

Giovanni was born in the village of Spigno Saturnia, near Formia, and had a barber shop hairdresser in Italy before emigrating to England.

His wife, Maria, who grew up in the same area, explained: “Our village had been destroyed in the war and had to be rebuilt. In those days, people didn’t have a lot of money. They would ask Giovanni to cut their hair in exchange for three eggs! He decided he would try coming over here.”

Giovanni started out by working for a Polish hairdresser called Bruno in Marsh before setting up his own shop in Trinity Street in 1967. He later moved to premises in Greenhead Road, where he was based until his retirement in 2000.

Maria said: “He had a lot of regular customers. Wherever he went, say to the supermarket, he would see one or two customers.”

She said he even came across a former customer during a trip Down Under. “He was in Sydney when someone shouted his name,” said Maria. “It was one of his old customers who had emigrated to Australia.”

She said: “He worked long hours, sometimes 10 hours a day. When he wasn’t working he loved family life. When he retired, he loved gardening and travelling and spending time in Italy during the summer.”

Giovanni and Maria were married in 1962. The couple had two sons, Paolo and Roberto, grandchildren Christian, Daniel, Ricardo and Stephanie and great granddaughter Isabella.

A funeral service will be held at 11am on Thursday, November 9, at St Patrick’s RC Church, New North Road, Huddersfield to be followed by a private committal.